Welcome to
Riccio's Italian Restaurant
Serving Charlotte since 1962...good old fashioned food and family.
About us
OPENED SINCE 1962
If you’re looking for delicious, authentic Italian food in Charlotte, NC, then Riccio’s Italian Restaurant is the perfect place for you. Since 1962, our family-owned business has provided our loyal customers with their favorite Italian dishes, which are cooked to order to ensure your meal tastes fresh and delicious.
Catering
In addition to our dine-in, takeout and delivery offerings, we also offer an assortment of catering options. Let us help you make your next event a success with our handmade Italian food.
1 / 2