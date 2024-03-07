Menu
Lunch Menu
Antipasti
- Buffalo Chicken Wings Lunch Bundle (5 wings)
Drink and two signature garlic rolls included$8.50
Insalata Lunch Combos
- House Salad Lunch Combo
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, onion, and mozzarella cheese$8.50
- Cesar Salad Lunch Combo
Romaine lettuce tossed in our cesar with croutons$9.00
- Greek Salad Lunch Combo
Mixed greens with feta cheese, calmata olives, red onion, and tomatoes$9.50
Zuppa Lunch Bundles
- Minestrone Lunch Bundle
Traditional Italian Vegetable Soup - comes with a drink and two garlic knots included$9.00
- Chicken Noodle Soup Lunch Bundle
Classic homemade favorite - comes with a drink and two garlic knots included$10.00
Kid's Specialties Lunch
- Chicken Tenders with Fries and Drink$8.00
Bevande
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Cherry Fanta$3.00
- Pellegrino Sparkling Water$3.50
House Special Lunch Bundles
- Spaghetti with Meatballs Lunch Bundle
Comes with a drink and 2 signature garlic knots.$10.50
- Baked Ziti Lunch Bundle
Ziti blended with cheese and our marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella. Comes with drink and garlic knots.$10.00
- Chicken Fettucini Alfredo
Pasta tossed with our rich cream and cheese Alfredo sauce, includes garlic knots and a drink$10.50
- Ravioli Lunch Bundle
Cheese filled with your choice of butter, marinara, meat, or tomato sauce$10.50
- Tortelloni Bellagio Lunch Bundle
Prepared in a cream sauce with chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of garlic. Comes with a drink and garlic knots$14.00
- Penne Elizabeth Lunch Bundle
Pene tossed in a tomato cream sauce with seasoned chicken. Comes with drink and garlic knots$12.00
Entree Lunch Bundles
- Chicken Parmesan Lunch Bundle
Boneless breast fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella. Comes with a drink and garlic knots.$14.00
- Chicken Marsala Lunch Bundle
Boneless breast served in a marsala wine and mushroom sauce. Comes with drink and garlic knots$15.00
- Veal Parmesan Lunch Bundle
Veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella. Comes with drink and garlic knots$16.00
- Veal Marsala Lunch Bundle
Veal scallopine served in a marsala wine and mushroom sauce. Comes with drink and garlic knots$16.00
- Crab Butter Linguini Lunch Bundle
Linguini topped with crab meat in a decadent butter sauce. Comes with drink and garlic knots.$18.00
- Eggplant Parmesan Lunch Bundle
Fresh eggplant fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella served with pasta. Comes with a drink and garlic knots.$12.00
- Sausage and Peppers Lunch Bundle
Bite size pieces of Italian Sausage and fresh green peppers served over pasta with our zesty marinara sauce. Comes with drink and garlic knots$14.00
- Shrimp Marinara Lunch Bundle
Prepared in our marinara sauce and served over pasta. Comes with a drink and garlic knots.$15.00
Gourmet Pizza Lunch Combos
- Build Your Own Personal Pizza Lunch Combo (9")
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings. Comes with a drink.$12.00
- Build Your Own Pizza Lunch Combo (12")
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings. Comes with a drink.$14.00
- Kazoo's Barbeque Chicken Pizza Lunch Combo (9")
Housemade BBQ sauce with marinated BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and assorted cheeses. Comes with a drink.$16.00
- White Pizza Lunch Combo (9")
Garlic, mozzarella, Gouda, red onion, and roasted sliced tomatoes$14.00
- Artichoke Pizza Lunch Combo (9")
White style with mozzarella, Gouda, marinated artichokes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$14.50
- Pesto Pizza Lunch Combo (9")
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese. Comes with a drink.$14.00
- Greek Pizza Lunch Combo (9")
Traditional style with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, and tomatoes. Comes with a drink.$16.00
- Eggplant Parmesan Lunch Combo (9")
Traditional style with fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese. Comes with a drink.$15.00
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
- Clams Oreganata
Fresh clams baked in our seasoned bread crumb mixture$10.00
- Calamari
Lightly floured calamari fried and served with our marinara sauce$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wings (5 wings)$7.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wings (10 wings)$13.00
- Garlic Bread 12"
Pizza dough baked with our special mixture of spices and cheese$6.50
- Garlic Knots (Half Dozen)
Made from scratch in house and seasoned with butter, oregano, and garlic$3.50
- Garlic Knots (Dozen)
Made from scratch in house and seasoned with butter, oregano, and garlic$6.50
- Mozzarella Marinara$7.50
- Fried Ravioli$8.00
- Fried Zucchini$8.00
Insalata
- House Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, onion, and mozzarella cheese$6.50
- Cesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our cesar with croutons$7.50
- Large House Salad with Chicken
Larger version of our House Salad topped with our cooked, seasoned chicken breast meat$13.50
- Antipasto A La Riccio
Ham, salami, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olives, and anchovies. Served over a bed of mixed greens.$15.00
- Greek Salad
Hearty salad with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, and tomatoes$9.00
Zuppa
- Minestrone
Traditional Italian Vegetable Soup$7.00
- Stracciatella Romano
A delicious creation blending chicken broth, spinach, egg, and Romano cheese with a touch of nutmeg$7.00
- Chicken Soup
Classic homemade favorite$8.00
Kid's Specialties
- Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs$7.00
- Kids Penne with Butter, Tomato, or Meat Sauce$7.00
- Chicken Tenders and Fries$7.00
Bevande
- Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Cherry Fanta$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Pellegrino Sparkling Water$3.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Milk$3.00
Pasta Specialties
- Ravioli
Cheese filled with your choice of butter, marinara, meat, or tomato sauce$15.50
- Vegetable Lasagna
Carrots, spinach, and broccoli layered in pasta with blended cheeses baked in our marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella$15.50
- Inverted Lasagna
Our stuffed version full of meats and cheese baked in meat sauce and served with melted mozzarella$16.00
- Manicotti
House made stuffed tubes of pasta filled with a blend of rich cheeses and baked in our tomato sauce$16.00
- Baked Ziti
Ziti blended with cheese and our marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella$16.00
- Tortelloni Alfredo
Cheese-filled pasta served in a rich cream and cheese sauce$17.50
- Tortelloni Bellagio
Prepared in a cream sauce with chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of garlic$19.00
- Linguini Carbonara
A house favorite using bacon, scallions, and garlic in a cream and cheese sauce$17.00
- Fettucini Alfredo
Pasta tossed with our rich cream and cheese Alfredo sauce$17.00
- Fettucini Dolcelatte
Same as Alfredo, with fresh bleu cheese melted into the sauce$18.00
- Penne Puttanesca
A spicy dish featuring our marinara sauce with anchovies, capers, onions, red peppers, and calamata olives. Can be made extra spicy.$17.00
- Penne Elizabeth
Pene tossed in a tomato cream sauce with seasoned chicken$17.50
- Penne with Chicken and Vegetables
Pasta tossed with chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes, served with your choice of garlic and oil, red sauce, or alfredo sauce$17.50
Pasta
- Tomato Sauce
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$13.00
- Meat Sauce
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$14.00
- Marinara Sauce
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$14.00
- Garlic and Oil
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$14.00
- Butter
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$10.50
- Pesto
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$16.50
- Sun Dried Pesto
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$16.50
- White Clam
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$17.50
- Red Clam
Veal Entrees
- Veal Parmesan
Veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella$29.00
- Veal and Peppers
Veal scallopine sauteed with fresh green peppers and simmered in our marinara sauce$29.00
- Veal Piccata
Veal scallopine with capers served in a butter and lemon sauce$29.00
- Veal Francaise
Veal sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with white wine, butter, and lemon$29.00
- Veal Marsala
Veal scallopine served in a marsala wine and mushroom sauce$29.00
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan
Boneless breast fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella$22.00
- Chicken Cacciatore
A traditional favorite served with onions, mushrooms, and green peppers in our marinara sauce$22.00
- Chicken Francaise
Boneless breast sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with butter and lemon$22.00
- Chicken Marsala
Boneless breast served in a marsala wine and mushroom sauce$22.00
- Chicken Sorrentina
Boneless breast sauteed and topped with ham and mozzarella, served in a white wine sauce$22.00
- Chicken Romano
Boneless breast sauteed and topped with crab meat and asparagus in a cream sauce$24.00
- Chicken Piccata$22.00
Fish Entrees
- Shrimp Marinara
Prepared in our marinara sauce and served over pasta$22.00
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp marinara seasoned with special spices to make it "The Sauce of the Devil"$22.00
- Shrimp A La Riccio
Our special version in a zesty garlic and housemade butter sauce served over pasta$22.00
- Snapper Francaise
Snapper filet sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with white wine, butter, and lemon$22.00
- Snapper Romano
Snapper topped with crab meat and asparagus in a cream sauce$24.00
Specialty Entrees
- Sausage and Peppers
Bite size pieces of Italian Sausage and fresh green peppers served over pasta with our zesty marinara sauce$18.00
- Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh eggplant fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella served with pasta$18.00
Pizza
- Small Pizza 9"
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings$7.00
- Medium Pizza 12"
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings$12.00
- Large Pizza 16"
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings$16.00
- Deluxe Small Pizza 9"
Includes 4 toppings of your choice$11.25
- Deluxe Medium Pizza 12"
Includes 4 toppings of your choice$20.50
- Deluxe Large Pizza 16"
Includes 4 toppings of your choice$24.50
- Small Riccio's Special 9"
Includes 6 toppings of your choice$12.50
- Medium Riccio's Special 12"
Includes 6 toppings of your choice$22.00
- Large Riccio's Special 16"
Includes 6 toppings of your choice$26.00
Specialty Gourmet Pizza
- White Pizza 12"
Garlic, mozzarella, Gouda, red onion, and roasted sliced tomatoes$16.50
- White Pizza 16"
Garlic, mozzarella, Gouda, red onion, and roasted sliced tomatoes$19.50
- Tomato and Bacon 12"
White style with bacon and sliced tomatoes$17.75
- Tomato and Bacon 16"
White style with bacon and sliced tomatoes$20.75
- Artichoke 12"
White style with mozzarella, Gouda, marinated artichokes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$18.75
- Artichoke 16"
White style with mozzarella, Gouda, marinated artichokes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$21.75
- Chicken and Spinach 12"
White style with chicken, spinach, and mozzarella$19.00
- Chicken and Spinach 16"
White style with chicken, spinach, and mozzarella$22.75
- Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato 12"
White style with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$19.25
- Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato 16"
White style with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$23.00
- Pesto 12"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$17.50
- Pesto 16"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$20.50
- Pesto with Chicken 12"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$20.75
- Pesto with Chicken 16"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$24.50
- Pesto with Shrimp 12"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$22.00
- Pesto with Shrimp 16"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$26.00
- Kazoo's Barbeque Chicken 12"
Housemade BBQ sauce with marinated BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and assorted cheeses$22.00
- Kazoo's Barbeque Chicken 16"
Housemade BBQ sauce with marinated BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and assorted cheeses$26.00
- Eggplant Parmesan 12"
Traditional style with fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese$19.00
- Eggplant Parmesan 16"
Traditional style with fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese$22.50
- Greek 12"
Traditional style with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, and tomatoes$19.50
- Greek 16"
Traditional style with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, and tomatoes$23.25
Dolci
- Cheesecake$7.00
- Tiramisu$7.00
- Cannoli$7.00
- Italian Lemon Cream Cake$8.25
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Corona Non-Alcoholic, Mexico$6.00
Catering Menu
Garlic Knots
- Garlic Knots (Dozen)
Made from scratch in house and seasoned with butter, oregano, and garlic$5.00
Insalata
- House Salad (Half Pan)
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, onion, and mozzarella cheese$50.00
- House Salad (Full Pan)
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, onion, and mozzarella cheese$100.00
Bevande
- Coke (2L)$6.00
- Diet Coke (2L)$6.00
- Sprite (2L)$6.00
- Sweet Tea (Gallon)$5.00
Pasta Specialties
- Baked Ziti (Half Pan)
Ziti blended with cheese and our marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella$70.00
- Baked Ziti (Full Pan)
Ziti blended with cheese and our marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella$140.00
- Fettucini Alfredo (Half Pan)
Pasta tossed with our rich cream and cheese Alfredo sauce$70.00
- Fettucini Alfredo (Full Pan)
Pasta tossed with our rich cream and cheese Alfredo sauce$140.00
- Tortelloni Bellagio (Half Pan)
Prepared in a cream sauce with chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of garlic$80.00
- Tortelloni Bellagio (Full Pan)
Prepared in a cream sauce with chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of garlic$160.00
- Penne with Chicken and Vegetables (Half Pan)
Pasta tossed with chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes, served with your choice of garlic and oil, red sauce, or alfredo sauce$75.00
- Penne with Chicken and Vegetables (Full Pan)
Pasta tossed with chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes, served with your choice of garlic and oil, red sauce, or alfredo sauce$150.00
- Penne Elizabeth (Half Pan)
Pene tossed in a tomato cream sauce with seasoned chicken$75.00
- Penne Elizabeth (Full Pan)
Pene tossed in a tomato cream sauce with seasoned chicken$150.00
- Tortelloni Alfredo
Cheese-filled pasta served in a rich cream and cheese sauce$75.00
- Tortelloni Alfredo
- Pasta with Meat Sauce (Half Pan)
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces.$70.00
- Pasta with Meat Sauce (Full Pan)
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces.$140.00
Entrees
- Chicken Francaise (Half Pan)
Boneless breast sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with butter and lemon$90.00
- Chicken Francaise (Full Pan)
Boneless breast sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with butter and lemon$180.00
- Chicken Marsala (Half Pan)
Boneless breast served in a marsala wine and mushroom sauce$90.00
- Chicken Marsala (Full Pan)
Boneless breast served in a marsala wine and mushroom sauce$180.00
- Chicken Parmesan (Half Pan)
Boneless breast fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella$80.00
- Chicken Parmesan (Full Pan)
Boneless breast fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella$160.00
- Eggplant Parmesan (Half Pan)
Fresh eggplant fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella served with pasta$75.00
- Eggplant Parmesan (Full Pan)
Fresh eggplant fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella served with pasta$150.00
- Sausage and Peppers (Half Pan)
Bite size pieces of Italian Sausage and fresh green peppers served over pasta with our zesty marinara sauce$75.00
- Sausage and Peppers (Full Pan)
Bite size pieces of Italian Sausage and fresh green peppers served over pasta with our zesty marinara sauce$150.00
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo (Half Pan)
Shrimp marinara seasoned with special spices to make it "The Sauce of the Devil"$95.00
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo (Full Pan)
Shrimp marinara seasoned with special spices to make it "The Sauce of the Devil"$190.00
Pizza
- Small Pizza 9"
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings$7.00
- Medium Pizza 12"
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings$12.00
- Large Pizza 16"
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings$16.00
- Deluxe Small Pizza 9"
Includes 4 toppings of your choice$11.25
- Deluxe Medium Pizza 12"
Includes 4 toppings of your choice$20.50
- Deluxe Large Pizza 16"
Includes 4 toppings of your choice$24.50
- Small Riccio's Special 9"
Includes 6 toppings of your choice$12.50
- Medium Riccio's Special 12"
Includes 6 toppings of your choice$22.00
- Large Riccio's Special 16"
Includes 6 toppings of your choice$26.00
Specialty Gormet Pizza
- White Pizza 12"
Garlic, mozzarella, Gouda, red onion, and roasted sliced tomatoes$16.50
- White Pizza 16"
Garlic, mozzarella, Gouda, red onion, and roasted sliced tomatoes$19.50
- Tomato and Bacon 12"
White style with bacon and sliced tomatoes$17.75
- Tomato and Bacon 16"
White style with bacon and sliced tomatoes$20.75
- Artichoke 12"
White style with mozzarella, Gouda, marinated artichokes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$18.75
- Artichoke 16"
White style with mozzarella, Gouda, marinated artichokes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$21.75
- Chicken and Spinach 12"
White style with chicken, spinach, and mozzarella$19.00
- Chicken and Spinach 16"
White style with chicken, spinach, and mozzarella$22.75
- Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato 12"
White style with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$19.25
- Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato 16"
White style with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$23.00
- Pesto 12"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$17.50
- Pesto 16"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$20.50
- Pesto with Chicken 12"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$20.75
- Pesto with Chicken 16"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$24.50
- Pesto with Shrimp 12"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$22.00
- Pesto with Shrimp 16"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$26.00
- Kazoo's Barbeque Chicken 12"
Housemade BBQ sauce with marinated BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and assorted cheeses$22.00
- Kazoo's Barbeque Chicken 16"
Housemade BBQ sauce with marinated BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and assorted cheeses$26.00
- Eggplant Parmesan 12"
Traditional style with fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese$19.00
- Eggplant Parmesan 16"
Traditional style with fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese$22.50
- Greek 12"
Traditional style with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, and tomatoes$19.50
- Greek 16"
Traditional style with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, and tomatoes$23.25