Riccio's Italian Restaurant
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
- Clams Oreganata$10.00
Fresh clams baked in our seasoned bread crumb mixture
- Calamari$12.00
Lightly floured calamari fried and served with our marinara sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Wings (5 wings)$7.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wings (10 wings)$13.00
- Garlic Bread 12"$6.50
Pizza dough baked with our special mixture of spices and cheese
- Garlic Knots (Half Dozen)$3.50
Made from scratch in house and seasoned with butter, oregano, and garlic
- Garlic Knots (Dozen)$6.50
Made from scratch in house and seasoned with butter, oregano, and garlic
- Mozzarella Marinara$7.50
- Fried Ravioli$8.00
- Fried Zucchini$8.00
Insalata
- House Salad$6.50
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, onion, and mozzarella cheese
- Cesar Salad$7.50
Romaine lettuce tossed in our cesar with croutons
- Large House Salad with Chicken$13.50
Larger version of our House Salad topped with our cooked, seasoned chicken breast meat
- Antipasto A La Riccio$15.00
Ham, salami, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olives, and anchovies. Served over a bed of mixed greens.
- Greek Salad$9.00
Hearty salad with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, and tomatoes
Zuppa
- Minestrone$7.00
Traditional Italian Vegetable Soup
- Stracciatella Romano$7.00
A delicious creation blending chicken broth, spinach, egg, and Romano cheese with a touch of nutmeg
- Chicken Soup$8.00
Classic homemade favorite
Kid's Specialties
Bevande
Pasta Specialties
- Ravioli$15.50
Cheese filled with your choice of butter, marinara, meat, or tomato sauce
- Vegetable Lasagna$15.50
Carrots, spinach, and broccoli layered in pasta with blended cheeses baked in our marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella
- Inverted Lasagna$16.00
Our stuffed version full of meats and cheese baked in meat sauce and served with melted mozzarella
- Manicotti$16.00
House made stuffed tubes of pasta filled with a blend of rich cheeses and baked in our tomato sauce
- Baked Ziti$16.00
Ziti blended with cheese and our marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella
- Tortelloni Alfredo$17.50
Cheese-filled pasta served in a rich cream and cheese sauce
- Tortelloni Bellagio$19.00
Prepared in a cream sauce with chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of garlic
- Linguini Carbonara$17.00
A house favorite using bacon, scallions, and garlic in a cream and cheese sauce
- Fettucini Alfredo$17.00
Pasta tossed with our rich cream and cheese Alfredo sauce
- Fettucini Dolcelatte$18.00
Same as Alfredo, with fresh bleu cheese melted into the sauce
- Penne Puttanesca$17.00
A spicy dish featuring our marinara sauce with anchovies, capers, onions, red peppers, and calamata olives. Can be made extra spicy.
- Penne Elizabeth$17.50
Pene tossed in a tomato cream sauce with seasoned chicken
- Penne with Chicken and Vegetables$17.50
Pasta tossed with chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes, served with your choice of garlic and oil, red sauce, or alfredo sauce
Pasta
- Tomato Sauce$13.00
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice
- Meat Sauce$14.00
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice
- Marinara Sauce$14.00
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice
- Garlic and Oil$14.00
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice
- Butter$10.50
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice
- Pesto$16.50
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice
- Sun Dried Pesto$16.50
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice
- White Clam$17.50
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice
- Red Clam
Veal Entrees
- Veal Parmesan$29.00
Veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Veal and Peppers$29.00
Veal scallopine sauteed with fresh green peppers and simmered in our marinara sauce
- Veal Piccata$29.00
Veal scallopine with capers served in a butter and lemon sauce
- Veal Francaise$29.00
Veal sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with white wine, butter, and lemon
- Veal Marsala$29.00
Veal scallopine served in a marsala wine and mushroom sauce
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Boneless breast fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Chicken Cacciatore$22.00
A traditional favorite served with onions, mushrooms, and green peppers in our marinara sauce
- Chicken Francaise$22.00
Boneless breast sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with butter and lemon
- Chicken Marsala$22.00
Boneless breast served in a marsala wine and mushroom sauce
- Chicken Sorrentina$22.00
Boneless breast sauteed and topped with ham and mozzarella, served in a white wine sauce
- Chicken Romano$24.00
Boneless breast sauteed and topped with crab meat and asparagus in a cream sauce
- Chicken Piccata$22.00
Fish Entrees
- Shrimp Marinara$22.00
Prepared in our marinara sauce and served over pasta
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$22.00
Shrimp marinara seasoned with special spices to make it "The Sauce of the Devil"
- Shrimp A La Riccio$22.00
Our special version in a zesty garlic and housemade butter sauce served over pasta
- Snapper Francaise$22.00
Snapper filet sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with white wine, butter, and lemon
- Snapper Romano$24.00
Snapper topped with crab meat and asparagus in a cream sauce
Specialty Entrees
- Sausage and Peppers$18.00
Bite size pieces of Italian Sausage and fresh green peppers served over pasta with our zesty marinara sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan$18.00
Fresh eggplant fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella served with pasta
Pizza
- Small Pizza 9"$7.00
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings
- Medium Pizza 12"$12.00
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings
- Large Pizza 16"$16.00
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings
- Deluxe Small Pizza 9"$11.25
Includes 4 toppings of your choice
- Deluxe Medium Pizza 12"$20.50
Includes 4 toppings of your choice
- Deluxe Large Pizza 16"$24.50
Includes 4 toppings of your choice
- Small Riccio's Special 9"$12.50
Includes 6 toppings of your choice
- Medium Riccio's Special 12"$22.00
Includes 6 toppings of your choice
- Large Riccio's Special 16"$26.00
Includes 6 toppings of your choice
Specialty Gourmet Pizza
- White Pizza 12"$16.50
Garlic, mozzarella, Gouda, red onion, and roasted sliced tomatoes
- White Pizza 16"$19.50
Garlic, mozzarella, Gouda, red onion, and roasted sliced tomatoes
- Tomato and Bacon 12"$17.75
White style with bacon and sliced tomatoes
- Tomato and Bacon 16"$20.75
White style with bacon and sliced tomatoes
- Artichoke 12"$18.75
White style with mozzarella, Gouda, marinated artichokes, and roasted sliced tomatoes
- Artichoke 16"$21.75
White style with mozzarella, Gouda, marinated artichokes, and roasted sliced tomatoes
- Chicken and Spinach 12"$19.00
White style with chicken, spinach, and mozzarella
- Chicken and Spinach 16"$22.75
White style with chicken, spinach, and mozzarella
- Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato 12"$19.25
White style with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted sliced tomatoes
- Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato 16"$23.00
White style with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted sliced tomatoes
- Pesto 12"$17.50
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese
- Pesto 16"$20.50
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese
- Pesto with Chicken 12"$20.75
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese
- Pesto with Chicken 16"$24.50
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese
- Pesto with Shrimp 12"$22.00
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese
- Pesto with Shrimp 16"$26.00
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese
- Kazoo's Barbeque Chicken 12"$22.00
Housemade BBQ sauce with marinated BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and assorted cheeses
- Kazoo's Barbeque Chicken 16"$26.00
Housemade BBQ sauce with marinated BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and assorted cheeses
- Eggplant Parmesan 12"$19.00
Traditional style with fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan 16"$22.50
Traditional style with fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese
- Greek 12"$19.50
Traditional style with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, and tomatoes
- Greek 16"$23.25
Traditional style with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, and tomatoes
