Riccio's Italian Restaurant
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
- Clams Oreganata
Fresh clams baked in our seasoned bread crumb mixture$10.00
- Calamari
Lightly floured calamari fried and served with our marinara sauce$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wings (5 wings)$7.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wings (10 wings)$13.00
- Garlic Knots (Half Dozen)
Made from scratch in house and seasoned with butter, oregano, and garlic$3.50
- Garlic Knots (Dozen)
Made from scratch in house and seasoned with butter, oregano, and garlic$6.50
- Mozzarella Marinara$7.50
- Fried Ravioli$8.00
- Fried Zucchini$8.00
- OUT FIRST
- Bruschetta$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Stuffed Mushrooms$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Insalata
- House Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, onion, and mozzarella cheese$6.50
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our cesar with croutons$7.50
- Large House Salad with Chicken
Larger version of our House Salad topped with our cooked, seasoned chicken breast meat$13.50
- Greek Salad
Hearty salad with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, and tomatoes$9.00
- Antipasto A La Riccio
Ham, salami, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olives, and anchovies. Served over a bed of mixed greens.$15.00
- Large Salad$8.50
- Large Caesar$9.50
Zuppa
Bevande
Pasta Specialties
- Ravioli
Cheese filled with your choice of butter, marinara, meat, or tomato sauce$15.50
- Vegetable Lasagna
Carrots, spinach, and broccoli layered in pasta with blended cheeses baked in our marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella$15.50
- Lasagna
Our stuffed version full of meats and cheese baked in meat sauce and served with melted mozzarella$16.00
- Manicotti
House made stuffed tubes of pasta filled with a blend of rich cheeses and baked in our tomato sauce$16.00
- Baked Ziti
Ziti blended with cheese and our marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella$16.00
- Tortelloni Alfredo
Cheese-filled pasta served in a rich cream and cheese sauce$17.50
- Tortelloni Bellagio
Prepared in a cream sauce with chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of garlic$19.00
- Linguini Carbonara
A house favorite using bacon, scallions, and garlic in a cream and cheese sauce$17.00
- Fettucini Alfredo
Pasta tossed with our rich cream and cheese Alfredo sauce$17.00
- Fettucini Dolcelatte
Same as Alfredo, with fresh bleu cheese melted into the sauce$18.00
- Penne Puttanesca
A spicy dish featuring our marinara sauce with anchovies, capers, onions, red peppers, and calamata olives. Can be made extra spicy.$17.00
- Penne Elizabeth
Pene tossed in a tomato cream sauce with seasoned chicken$17.50
- Penne with Chicken and Vegetables
Pasta tossed with chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes, served with your choice of garlic and oil, red sauce, or alfredo sauce$17.50
- Chicken Primavera$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Primavera$23.00OUT OF STOCK
Pasta
- Tomato Sauce
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$13.00
- Meat Sauce
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$14.00
- Marinara Sauce
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$14.00
- Garlic and Oil
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$14.00
- Butter
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$10.50
- Pesto
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$16.50
- Sun Dried Pesto
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$16.50
- White Clam
Choose any variety of our imported pasta, matched with any of our house-made sauces and add the topping of your choice$17.50
- Red Clam$17.50
Veal Entrees
- Veal Parmesan
Veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella$29.00
- Veal and Peppers
Veal scallopine sauteed with fresh green peppers and simmered in our marinara sauce$29.00
- Veal Piccata
Veal scallopine with capers served in a butter and lemon sauce$29.00
- Veal Francaise
Veal sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with white wine, butter, and lemon$29.00
- Veal Marsala
Veal scallopine served in a marsala wine and mushroom sauce$29.00
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan
Boneless breast fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella$22.00
- Chicken Cacciatore
A traditional favorite served with onions, mushrooms, and green peppers in our marinara sauce$22.00
- Chicken Francaise
Boneless breast sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with butter and lemon$22.00
- Chicken Marsala
Boneless breast served in a marsala wine and mushroom sauce$22.00
- Chicken Sorrentina
Boneless breast sauteed and topped with ham and mozzarella, served in a white wine sauce$22.00
- Chicken Romano
Boneless breast sauteed and topped with crab meat and asparagus in a cream sauce$24.00
- Chicken Piccata$22.00
Fish Entrees
- Shrimp Marinara
Prepared in our marinara sauce and served over pasta$22.00
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp marinara seasoned with special spices to make it "The Sauce of the Devil"$22.00
- Shrimp A La Riccio
Our special version in a zesty garlic and housemade butter sauce served over pasta$22.00
- Snapper Francaise
Snapper filet sauteed in an egg batter and seasoned with white wine, butter, and lemon$22.00
- Snapper Romano
Snapper topped with crab meat and asparagus in a cream sauce$24.00
Specialty Entrees
Pizza
- Small Pizza 9"
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings$7.00
- Medium Pizza 12"
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings$12.00
- Large Pizza 16"
Traditional New York Style pizza made dough and sauce made from scratch, and freshly prepared toppings$16.00
- Deluxe Small Pizza 9"
Includes 4 toppings of your choice$11.25
- Deluxe Medium Pizza 12"
Includes 4 toppings of your choice$20.50
- Deluxe Large Pizza 16"
Includes 4 toppings of your choice$24.50
- Small Riccio's Special 9"
Includes 6 toppings of your choice$12.50
- Medium Riccio's Special 12"
Includes 6 toppings of your choice$22.00
- Large Riccio's Special 16"
Includes 6 toppings of your choice$26.00
- Garlic Bread 12"
Pizza dough baked with our special mixture of spices and cheese$6.50
Specialty Gourmet Pizza
- White Pizza 12"
Garlic, mozzarella, Gouda, red onion, and roasted sliced tomatoes$16.50
- White Pizza 16"
Garlic, mozzarella, Gouda, red onion, and roasted sliced tomatoes$19.50
- Tomato and Bacon 12"
White style with bacon and sliced tomatoes$17.75
- Tomato and Bacon 16"
White style with bacon and sliced tomatoes$20.75
- Artichoke 12"
White style with mozzarella, Gouda, marinated artichokes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$18.75
- Artichoke 16"
White style with mozzarella, Gouda, marinated artichokes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$21.75
- Chicken and Spinach 12"
White style with chicken, spinach, and mozzarella$19.00
- Chicken and Spinach 16"
White style with chicken, spinach, and mozzarella$22.75
- Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato 12"
White style with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$19.25
- Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato 16"
White style with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted sliced tomatoes$23.00
- Pesto 12"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$17.50
- Pesto 16"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$20.50
- Pesto with Chicken 12"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$20.75
- Pesto with Chicken 16"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$24.50
- Pesto with Shrimp 12"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$22.00
- Pesto with Shrimp 16"
Pesto sauce from fresh basil, pine nuts, and cheese topped with mozzarella and Gouda cheese$26.00
- Kazoo's Barbeque Chicken 12"
Housemade BBQ sauce with marinated BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and assorted cheeses$22.00
- Kazoo's Barbeque Chicken 16"
Housemade BBQ sauce with marinated BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and assorted cheeses$26.00
- Eggplant Parmesan 12"
Traditional style with fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese$19.00
- Eggplant Parmesan 16"
Traditional style with fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese$22.50
- Greek 12"
Traditional style with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, and tomatoes$19.50
- Greek 16"
Traditional style with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, and tomatoes$23.25